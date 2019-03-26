I write in support of Lisa Neubauer for Justice of the Supreme Court. I have known Lisa for many years, as a skilled and ethical lawyer, as a dedicated volunteer in the Racine community, and as a fair, impartial and highly respected appellate court judge. She now serves as Chief Judge of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.
In all of these capacities, Lisa has served with integrity, energy and intelligence. I am confident that she will bring these same qualities to the Supreme Court.
Knowledge of the law and impartiality in its interpretation are the essence of a strong, effective judiciary. These are the standards that Judge Neubauer has demonstrated in her impressive service on the Court of Appeals.
Your vote in the nonpartisan election on April 2 is important. Please join me in supporting Chief Judge Neubauer.
Emily S. Mueller, Retired Racine County Circuit Court Judge
Racine
