Try 3 months for $3

Your editorial suggesting Robert Mueller be compelled to testify before the House is OK with me. But I also want the deep state FISA court judges unmasked and subpoenaed, and be questioned about why they authorized, and re-authorized, search warrants based on sketchy, opposition research of the opposing political party. The deep state should be very afraid.

Your editorial suggesting Mueller be compelled to testify before the House is ok with me. But I also want the deep state FISA court judges unmasked and subpoenaed, and be questioned about why they authorized, and RE-authorized, search warrants based on sketchy, opposition research of the opposing political party. The deep state should be very afraid.

Rick Kristopeit

Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments