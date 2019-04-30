Your editorial suggesting Robert Mueller be compelled to testify before the House is OK with me. But I also want the deep state FISA court judges unmasked and subpoenaed, and be questioned about why they authorized, and re-authorized, search warrants based on sketchy, opposition research of the opposing political party. The deep state should be very afraid.
Rick Kristopeit
Racine
