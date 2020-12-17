Mross: What happened to RUSD's promise?

Racine Unified School District's $1 billion referendum was narrowly passed based on their promise not to raise taxes. So here we are in the first year and my RUSD taxes are up 8%. What happened to that promise of no tax increases? If RUSD can't keep their promise after one year, what makes anyone think they will do so in the future? At this rate, our school taxes will double in nine years or sooner as residents leave the area in droves to avoid the absurd increases. And the worst part? Absolutely no one will be held accountable.