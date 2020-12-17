 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mross: What happened to RUSD's promise?
0 comments

Mross: What happened to RUSD's promise?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Racine Unified School District's $1 billion referendum was narrowly passed based on their promise not to raise taxes. So here we are in the first year and my RUSD taxes are up 8%. What happened to that promise of no tax increases? If RUSD can't keep their promise after one year, what makes anyone think they will do so in the future? At this rate, our school taxes will double in nine years or sooner as residents leave the area in droves to avoid the absurd increases. And the worst part? Absolutely no one will be held accountable.

Gregory Mross, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Ammon: Good riddance, Trump

Donald Trump is a coward, vacuous intellect, philanderer, womanizer, cheat, bankrupt business failure, fraud, completely bereft of scruple or …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News