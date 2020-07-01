Mozol: Thanks to the health department
Mozol: Thanks to the health department

I want to personally thank our local health department for educating me, and others, on how to stay safe from the disease COVID-19.

I recently took a trip to the Dayton area where they had just loosened their restrictions. Unfortunately, the hotel l was at looked the same as it did one year ago. I told the hotel, and they still did nothing.

Oddly enough, another woman, also with a mask on, was waiting by the desk. She was from New York and made a comment like, "well, none of the Midwesterners take this seriously." I had to call the local health department to get something done.

When they asked the exact problems, I told them in detail from what I had read online on Racine's website. The next day, things had changed drastically.

Secondly, I just canceled a visit from a life-long friend, who was flying in from North Carolina. He didn't want to follow any guidelines, so I canceled out of the visit.

So again, I would like to thank Dottie Kay Bowersox and the Racine Health Department, for educating me and others on how to stay healthy. Their easy-to-find link has a wealth of information on it!

Robert Mozol, Racine

