Mozol: On speeding in Wind Point

This is in the response to someone who complained about getting stopped for speeding by Wind Point police.

Last year, a "speeder" tore up my yard, leveled my one-day old flag pole, and caused 10's of thousands of dollars in damage to my neighbor's house after they went through the kitchen wall. I've been an Uber driver since 2015, and passengers tell me to slow down there. So again, were you speeding and got caught?