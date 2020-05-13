Morrone: Will Durand Avenue work ever end?

Twenty years ago I moved from Illinois to Racine. Every summer, there has been road construction on Durand Avenue — little sections repaved here, little sections there.
Today, this street is still bumpy and the construction continues. Why hasn’t this whole street been excavated down to bedrock and rebuilt from there? It seems the cost differential would not have been any greater than the 20 years of shoddy, patchy repairs.
Melody Morrone, Racine
