Recently, a Racine police sergeant was arrested for DUI and hit and run. According to authorities, it will take six to eight weeks for his blood test to come back.
If this was me or the guy across the street, or even you, that same blood test would come back in a day or two. So, in six or eight weeks will this story be forgotten and the sergeant's charges be downgraded to a lesser charge? And will he be put on paid leave for a year or two?
Not sure if I like the smell of this.
James Morrison
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.