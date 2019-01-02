Try 1 month for 99¢

Recently, a Racine police sergeant was arrested for DUI and hit and run. According to authorities, it will take six to eight weeks for his blood test to come back.

If this was me or the guy across the street, or even you, that same blood test would come back in a day or two. So, in six or eight weeks will this story be forgotten and the sergeant's charges be downgraded to a lesser charge? And will he be put on paid leave for a year or two?

Not sure if I like the smell of this.

James Morrison

Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments