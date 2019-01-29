In the Sunday Journal Times the headline said: “Unified faces a Deficit."
Going back to just prior to the last November elections, Unified said that they would not ask for a referendum at that time.
From what we have been told and seen, the money from the last approved referendum have been spent on many of there projects all over the city. I have witnessed many of these projects. Some were very responsible while I feel some did not need doing or could have waited.
Members of the Racine Unified School District make all spending decisions. It appears to me the RUSD is a bunch of kids in a candy shop. We don’t have the money to replace a swimming pool that needed replacing years ago but they can add lots of empty space to a junior high school. They can promise millions to a SC Johnson rec area but now we are out of money.
Do you think that there will be another referendum this spring? How about some responsible spending and better education of the Racine students.
James Morrison, Racine
