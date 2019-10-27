{{featured_button_text}}

Aren’t our city leaders doing a grand job of towing the line on holding down our property taxes? There are some things that bother me though. Moving the cost of fire hydrant maintenance to the water bill, really? I have paid taxes in Racine for 42 years and the only maintenance I have seen done on hydrants is when the city asks us to shovel the snow away from them.

Now, they are talking $61 yearly from every homeowner in Racine for hydrants. This will be quite a lot of money which I’m sure will all go to our fire plugs, or might some go to pay off our former city personnel director a quarter of a million dollars and his health insurance till he is 62. Now this guy knew how to bargain, and city leaders got taken for a ride and are now trying to downplay this foolishness.

And our property taxes went down by half a million dollars. Wow, great job city leaders! Ho, wait, with assessments on your property going up 8%. Sorry homeowners. Am I unhappy with city leadership? Very much so. I have had to hold the line and tighten my belt the of my life and I expect those in charge of running out city to do the same.

James Morrison, Racine

