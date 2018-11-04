The leadership at RUSD is in serious need of schooling on the value of a dollar.
The Case Pool needs replacing, this a given. So replace it, don’t tell taxpayers that an aquatic is needed at many, many millions of dollars more than just replacing the pole. All the funds that they received from the last referendum have been spent on many projects of worth and some projects that were a waste of money.
One waste comes to mind is the Gifford School renovation. In the reception area, it is large and tall and the next room is the same. What a waste of money creating space without purpose.
RUSD, we work hard for our money, spend it wisely.
James K. Morrison, Racine
