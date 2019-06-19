{{featured_button_text}}

A few days ago, a writer had questioned the fact that he thought that Pat McClure had not died in Vietnam.

I went to high school with Pat. He was going with a nice girl named Linda. They were going to get married when he came home. I was at the Vietnam wall in D.C.; his name is there. The world lost a good man.

Jim Morrison

Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments