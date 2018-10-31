I've known John Lehman for almost 20 years and I can say without a doubt he's one of the most intelligent and honest people I know. He's tightly woven into the fabric that is the Racine community. Many remember John in his teaching years at Park High School.
John's understanding of city and state government is unparalleled having served as a city alderman, state representative and state senator. He truely wants to make life better for his constituents. John will help maintain a healthy balance on all decisions made in Madison.
Vote for John on Nov. 6th for state representative of the 62nd District.
Bob Morrison, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
"john's understanding of city and state government is unparalleled having served as a city alderman, state representative and state senator." In other words there bob, you're describing lameman as a career politician. You forgot to mention too bob that lameman is also a draft dodger.
That begs the question, will he run for Canada when the going gets rough?
To be fair to Bob, he's only known the draft dodger for 20 years and Lehman did his draft dodging more than 40 years ago.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.