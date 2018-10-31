Try 1 month for 99¢

I've known John Lehman for almost 20 years and I can say without a doubt he's one of the most intelligent and honest people I know. He's tightly woven into the fabric that is the Racine community. Many remember John in his teaching years at Park High School.

John's understanding of city and state government is unparalleled having served as a city alderman, state representative and state senator. He truely wants to make life better for his constituents. John will help maintain a healthy balance on all decisions made in Madison.

Vote for John on Nov. 6th for state representative of the 62nd District.

Bob Morrison, Racine

