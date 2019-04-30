Try 3 months for $3

Mitt Romney, grow up. Your deranged, sophomoric, ankle-biting antics are obvious — you’re a hater. You hate President Trump. More importantly, your hatred for Trump overrides your capacity to function. You have an incurable case of "TDS," Trump Derangement Syndrome.

This juvenile hatred makes you unworthy to hold your office. President Trump is the man you could never be, or will be. So you hate. You have the gall to criticize anyone with All of your flip-flops on gun control (even lying if you own one or not), health care, global warming, same-sex marriage, pro-choice, and so many others.

You grovel for Trump's support in 2012, and you beg Trump to choose you for a Secretary of State position, then you plead for Trump's’ support while running for the Senate – yet back-stabbing and criticizing him every step. So much for your character.

You were beaten by Obama in 2012 because you’re a flip-flopping, self-righteous, pompous wimp. Your unending hissy-fits and anti-Trump tirades are really annoying and beneath the dignity of your office, or anyone beyond pre-school.

You will continue your childish, jealous hatred for a better man (Trump), because you can’t help it (TDS), but stop putting your hatred above what is best for your country. Or better yet, resign and leave your position open for an America loving adult.

Bob Morris

Union Grove

