Moreno: Support D.C. statehood

I was born in Racine and I moved for work and to improve my living situation. I live in a place with a city council and mayor, we pay taxes and we actually end up paying more per capita to the feds than any state in the nation. We are occupied by a government that we don’t have a say in. My home’s name is shorthand for the occupier, the federal government or what locals call ‘Washington.’ I live in DC.

I don’t understand how people can be against DC statehood and never tried a half-smoke, heard go-go at a cookout, or tried mumbo sauce on wings. I can’t hold it against them, they probably don’t know much about DC today outside of political news.

Maryland and Virginia have more federal workers than DC and California doubles it. Majority of Nevada is federal land. I don’t even work for the government and neither does my wife or my friends.

Those who claim that the only reason DC is getting support is for political reasons, are purely against DC for political reasons. The federal government is no longer a weak, unequipped entity. We don’t have to worry about a repeat of what happened in Philly.

I’m asking you to support DC statehood. End taxation without representation, support the Douglas Commonwealth. Find a seamstress for the flag later.