It was not police brutality that killed the Lord Jesus Christ, as one of those demonstrators wrote on their sign. 

The Lord Jesus stated in the gospel of John 10:17-18 "The reason my Father loves me is that I lay down my life and to take it up again. No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down and authority to take it up again. This command I received from my Father." 

Judy Morano, Racine

