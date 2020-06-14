Moore: Save our planet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some things some people are doing right now are not good for the earth, such as throwing away a lot of things. To stop doing that so much, we can reuse. Making compost is a good way. You could use compostable wrappers for compost. You can also use banana peels and coffee grounds.

We should also stop polluting the air and water. It is not very good for the planet. We should stop fishing so much as well. And why? Because a lot of animals like fish. And a lot of people love animals. And so we want them to eat, because they are important. They certainly have other things to eat, but very many animals like fish.

If people have any questions, they can watch "Our Planet," a TV show telling us what we should do to keep the planet from dying.

Erin Moore, age 8, Racine

