Moore: Save our planet
0 comments

Moore: Save our planet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Some things some people are doing right now are not good for the earth, such as throwing away a lot of things. To stop doing that so much, we can reuse. Making compost is a good way. You could use compostable wrappers for compost. You can also use banana peels and coffee grounds.

We should also stop polluting the air and water. It is not very good for the planet. We should stop fishing so much as well. And why? Because a lot of animals like fish. And a lot of people love animals. And so we want them to eat, because they are important. They certainly have other things to eat, but very many animals like fish.

If people have any questions, they can watch "Our Planet," a TV show telling us what we should do to keep the planet from dying.

Erin Moore, age 8, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Blaski: Mask hysteria

I have a few random thoughts about the "face mask mania" that has encompassed a significant number of individuals on planet Earth. Let me star…

Letters

Zorko: Voter suppression

Donald Trump is worried about mail-in voting, as are Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald, Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republicans.

Letters

Kiemen: Making justice happen

We have been outraged by witnessing, through cell phone video, events of severe injustice. And throughout our country, thousands are angrily r…

Letters

Kristopeit: Restaurant reopening

Cory Mason along with the boss of the health department, Bowersox, I suppose, have announced that Racine restaurants will be allowed to reopen…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News