I am writing this letter in complete support of keeping Judge Jon Fredrickson as judge of Racine's Circuit Court Branch 7. Fredrickson has exhibited the compassion and leadership that the position deserves. He has already proven that he can deal with the law and also deal with the person.
Fredrickson has earned the trust and respect of his fellow judges, many whom have come out and officially endorsed him. He has also been judged by the Racine County Bar Association in their survey of the candidates for judge. Of the over 100 attorneys who responded to the survey, 88 of them found Fredrickson "most qualified" to continue serving as your judge and only 10 found his opponent "most qualified."
Eight attorneys found both candidates "equally qualified." The support is overwhelming and almost unheard of in Racine County.
I'm asking you to join me and vote for Judge Jon Fredrickson. He has worked to earn your trust and will continue to work for you in the Circuit Court.
Joe Mooney
Wind Point
