Monson: Unified School Board referendum

I applaud The Journal Times for denouncing the outlandish Unified School Board referendum that would confiscate more than a billion dollars in local taxes over a 30-year period. The proposal is a Christmas tree of projects, including demolition of schools built new in my lifetime.

Sharp editors of the newspaper exposed the School Board's false claim that the projects would cost only $598 million.

It seems this kind of greed happens when School Board members, administrators, and unionists all operate in a bubble without critical thinking about huge tax burdens caused by unnecessary spending.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Citizen taxpayers had a fair shot at getting representation on the School Board when members were elected at large. Unfortunately, the legislature engineered a new method in which the board is elected individually from nine districts, each controlled by the union. Now a majority, if not all, nine members have been endorsed by the union.

Thanks to The Journal Times for standing up for taxpayers. Shame on the deceivers in the bubble.

Norman Monson

Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0