Monson: Unified School Board referendum

I applaud The Journal Times for denouncing the outlandish Unified School Board referendum that would confiscate more than a billion dollars in local taxes over a 30-year period. The proposal is a Christmas tree of projects, including demolition of schools built new in my lifetime.
Sharp editors of the newspaper exposed the School Board's false claim that the projects would cost only $598 million.
It seems this kind of greed happens when School Board members, administrators, and unionists all operate in a bubble without critical thinking about huge tax burdens caused by unnecessary spending.
Citizen taxpayers had a fair shot at getting representation on the School Board when members were elected at large. Unfortunately, the legislature engineered a new method in which the board is elected individually from nine districts, each controlled by the union. Now a majority, if not all, nine members have been endorsed by the union.
Thanks to The Journal Times for standing up for taxpayers. Shame on the deceivers in the bubble.
Norman Monson
Racine