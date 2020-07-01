Molbeck: White fragility
Molbeck: White fragility

Recently reading Robin DiAngelo’s "White Fragility" woke me up to the many ways we, who call ourselves white, are taught white supremacy.

The list is endless, but here are a few examples:

  • Columbus “discovered” America. Millions of people already lived here, so technically he invaded.
  • Terms like “good neighborhood” and “quality schools” silently imply white. Schools in black and brown neighborhoods are notoriously underfunded. In mixed race schools children of color are more likely to be placed in special education, “bilingual English” and low track classes where expectations are low. Then as adults it is assumed that those who work in low wage jobs do so from lack of motivation.
  • Jackie Robinson “broke the color barrier in baseball.” The Black Leagues had many outstanding players; only when Branch Rickey decided to desegregate his team was Robinson allowed to play in the White Leagues. Skill alone was not enough.
  • History classes are still primarily white history. That is why we need Black History Month.
  • As a child I was taught which white countries in Europe “owned” which global brown and black countries and which resources we all extracted from them for our benefit, as if that was our inherent right. This explains why these countries remain eternally poor. “Developing nations” is a misnomer, oppressed would be more accurate. Our militaries ensure they do not rise up and take back their countries.
  • To be anti-racist we must begin to acknowledge and confront this insidious white supremacy permeating our culture.

Connie Molbeck, Caledonia

