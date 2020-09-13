Molbeck: Taxing the billionaires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Bezos was first person to hit $200 billion in wealth, up $87 billion since the pandemic began, but he did it on the backs of his employees and us taxpayers.

Amazon accepts $2.8 billion in government subsidies a year and in 2018 paid no federal taxes on $11 billion in profit. It is the largest employer of workers who get food stamps, replacing Wal-Mart which is now number two, and also owned by a wealthy family.

Amazon warehouse workers and drivers earn $15-$17 an hour, and our taxes pick up the cost of food stamps for employees who do not earn enough to buy their own food.

People who work full time should earn enough to feed their families. This amounts to our paying welfare to Bezos and the Waltons to cover employee costs they could well afford to pay.

A frequently shown Trump ad shows Biden saying he will raise taxes, but it doesn’t finish his sentence. He says he will only “raise taxes on people earning more than $400,000 a year. No one who earns less than $400,000 will pay.”

It would be good for all of us in the working class if the wealthy returned to paying their fair share of taxes and wages. This is what once helped to make America great!

Connie Molbeck, Caledonia

