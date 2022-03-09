Molbeck: Rutkowski for County Board

It is easy to be complacent about local elections, especially since November candidates get more press. But local boards can have a huge impact on many aspects of our lives and we need candidates who serve the best interest of the community.

If you live in District 3 of the County Board, your choice is easy.

Tom Rutkowski taught high school English at Horlick and Walden for 28 years. At Walden he organized students to raise money to put solar power for the roof. In retirement he has been in numerous leadership positions, including five years as president of the local Sierra Club. He initiated the formation of a group to pull together a Southeastern Wisconsin Solar Group Buy. Working with a solar installation company people got discounts due to the large number of participants. Over several years that effort generated 50 homes and businesses in the area who now have solar electricity.

He is also part of a group working to end the use of coal in the Oak Creek Power Plant, which has agreed to close one smokestack in the near future.

Coal is costing ratepayers $73 million more per year than cleaner sources of energy.

Tom is well organized, he gets things done, is able to mobilize people to work on projects; in short, the kind of leader we can look to with respect.

If you live in the third district (northeast part of Racine) please vote for Tom Rutkowski April 4.

Connie Molbeck, Caledonia

