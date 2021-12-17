Molbeck: Reply to Bhatia

The commentary by Ram Bhatia (Dec. 9) laments the “indoctrination” of college students with information about the history of racism.

I lament my school indoctrination with lies that perpetuated the myths of white supremacy.

“Columbus discovered America,” a land discovered and inhabited thousands of years earlier. He invaded the islands and then enslaved and tortured the people who lived there.

I learned about benevolent enslavers and happy slaves. European colonization of brown and black countries was a good thing because we still get resources from them; no one mentioned that we have caused “Third World” poverty.

My history classes were about white Americans and Europeans, there were no authors of color in literature. That hadn’t changed much when I retired from teaching in 2002.

Most TV programs and news broadcasters were white.

Pondering my white privilege: after World War II the GI Bill paid for my dad to be the first in his family with a college degree and helped to buy our first house. These benefits were denied to people of color as were all New Deal benefits, which still impacts family wealth today.

I was never denied a job or housing because of my race or sex, never followed by a salesperson in a store suspecting me of shoplifting. The list goes on. Only my skin color earned these benefits.

Mr. Bhatia needs to take off his blinders and see the real world. He is much in need of diversity training and an accurate history class.

Connie Molbeck, Caledonia

