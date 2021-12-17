 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Molbeck: Reply to Bhatia

  • 0

The commentary by Ram Bhatia (Dec. 9) laments the “indoctrination” of college students with information about the history of racism.

I lament my school indoctrination with lies that perpetuated the myths of white supremacy.

“Columbus discovered America,” a land discovered and inhabited thousands of years earlier. He invaded the islands and then enslaved and tortured the people who lived there.

I learned about benevolent enslavers and happy slaves. European colonization of brown and black countries was a good thing because we still get resources from them; no one mentioned that we have caused “Third World” poverty.

My history classes were about white Americans and Europeans, there were no authors of color in literature. That hadn’t changed much when I retired from teaching in 2002.

Most TV programs and news broadcasters were white.

Pondering my white privilege: after World War II the GI Bill paid for my dad to be the first in his family with a college degree and helped to buy our first house. These benefits were denied to people of color as were all New Deal benefits, which still impacts family wealth today.

People are also reading…

I was never denied a job or housing because of my race or sex, never followed by a salesperson in a store suspecting me of shoplifting. The list goes on. Only my skin color earned these benefits.

Mr. Bhatia needs to take off his blinders and see the real world. He is much in need of diversity training and an accurate history class.

Connie Molbeck, Caledonia

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson: Trump's big lie

Johnson: Trump's big lie

These are troubled times. Yet the major source of trouble is the Big Lie perpetrated by Donald Trump when he refused to acknowledge that Biden…

Webb: Why the big bump?

Webb: Why the big bump?

I would like Mr. Rooney, public works commissioner, to explain why there is such a large bump in the road when going south on West Boulevard a…

Caskey: A major blow to fairness

Caskey: A major blow to fairness

Fair courts equals fair maps equals fair elections for Wisconsin. The recent news that the Wisconsin Supreme Court determined “least change” w…

Bencriscutto: Who is going to pay?

Bencriscutto: Who is going to pay?

There is a large group of people who want to prevent women from having abortions. They cite the rights of the unborn to life regardless of the…

Piper-Jankovich: A political stunt

Piper-Jankovich: A political stunt

Racine County’s judicial system should be non-partisan. Sheriff Schmaling is demonstrating conservative bias in public messaging. Maybe it’s t…

Rutkowski: Merchants of doubt

Rutkowski: Merchants of doubt

Knowing they couldn’t disprove the overwhelming evidence that smoking was directly linked to lung cancer and cardiovascular disease, tobacco c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News