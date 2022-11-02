 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Molbeck: False Republican political ads

I am weary of Republican attack ads, racist and fearmongering in intent, asserting that Democratic candidates have paroled dangerous criminals.

The truth is that only the parole commission can decide who gets parole. The members of the commission are appointed by the department of corrections. The governor’s only role is to appoint the chairperson. As Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes had no role.

Furthermore, most prisoners by law get parole. Perpetrators of the most horrific crimes may be sentenced to life without parole, but most are given a number of years in a sentence; three, 10, 20, whatever, after which they are on parole.

For those sentenced before 2000, it was assumed they would be paroled early with good behavior, so sentences were longer. Then the law changed to “truth in sentencing” outlawing early parole.

Unfortunately, that law is trapping people sentenced under the old law which assumed early parole in assigning the number of years. No one paroled in the last four years has committed a violent crime.

Wisconsin incarcerates the largest percentage of black males in the nation; some are there for mere possession of marijuana or cocaine, with no proof of intention to sell and no other crimes. Nearly 20% of prisoners are there for “crimeless revocations,” which means they have been incarcerated for a “technical violation” of supervision, not because they have been convicted of a crime.

What kind of revolution would it be if all political ads had to be fact checked?

Connie Molbeck, Caledonia

