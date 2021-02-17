 Skip to main content
Molbeck: Every vote counts
Molbeck: Every vote counts

Do Republicans still believe in a democracy where every vote counts?

Consider: 147 Republicans in Congress including our own Sen. Johnson supported efforts to decertify the election, standing with Trump’s illegal grab for power. They refuse to hold Trump accountable for inciting the Jan. 6 terrorist attack. They claim voter fraud, while hypocritically pushing for voter disenfranchisement in many blue districts.

In Wisconsin, districts are so gerrymandered that Republicans garnered 63 of 99 seats with only 45% of votes, allowing them to not not meet for 10 months and still be guaranteed re-election.

When we elected a Democratic governor, the legislature immediately voted to take away powers granted to all previous governors, including his Republican predecessor. They accuse him of overstepping his powers with a mask mandate, which would not be necessary if they would write a mandate of their own.

Voters, wake up.

Connie Hohlfeld Molbeck, Caledonia

