Molbeck: CRT not relevant to state's public schools
Molbeck: CRT not relevant to state's public schools

I became interested and involved in issues related to racism and white supremacy during college in the '60’s. Over 50 years I’ve read many books on the topic, and with free time provided by COVID, read another 15 since the murder of George Floyd.

I never heard the term Critical Race Theory until Republicans started lobbying against it. A Google search defined it is a legal term taught in law schools, so it isn’t even relevant to Wisconsin public schools.

As a teacher, I worked hard in my classroom to assure that authors and stories, both true and fiction, reflected the backgrounds of all of my students.

From the legislator’s CRT viewpoint, education about racism purposely makes white people look bad: but the only way to end the evil of racism is to openly create awareness.

Multicultural history includes ... but is about so much more than evil enslavers and Jim Crow lynchers. I see it as acknowledging the historical existence of my Black, Latinx and Asian students, whose history, authors and accomplishments have been mostly ignored.

They finally get to read authors who write about their own people, their great accomplishments as well as tribulations, their strength in adversity, their cultures.

This encourages all races and nationalities to learn from each other as well as from their own history.

In my experience, most school curriculum is written by and about white Europeans. This is starting to change, please do not legislate educators into maintaining this white supremacist viewpoint.

Connie Molbeck, Caledonia

