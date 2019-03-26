Today in The Journal Times, it was reported that the president of the Racine Unified School District said "the president says "He cited its lack of a long-term facilities plan or a long-term financial plan."
So, can anyone tell me how they can ask for tax referendums from property owners when they don't have a facilities or financial plan? And we wonder why RUSD is such a mess.
Edward Mohrbacher
Racine
