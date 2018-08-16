Is this really happening again? In the August. 16 edition of The Journal Times, it appears that Racine Unified is considering asking for another referendum. Really?
In 2014 they were granted, via referendum $8.5 million a year for 15 years. That's a total of $127.5 Million. As reported on Nov. 4, 2014, in The Journal Times, "Unified administrators and School Board members have said the extra money is needed in order to address $128 million in overdue or looming maintenance on the district’s aging buildings and infrastructure." Maintenance appears to be their reason for wanting another handout.
One of two things is happening. Either they didn't have a clue of what they really needed or cannot control what they are getting. Enough is enough. It's really time to consider getting rid of RUSD. They need to stop looking for handouts from property owners and make prudent use of the funds they are getting. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
Ed Mohrbacher
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"One of two things is happening. Either they didn't have a clue of what they really needed or cannot control what they are getting."
Well said. Either way it proves incompetence. Why anyone would agree to reward incompetence with more money is astounding.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.