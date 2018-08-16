Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Is this really happening again? In the August. 16 edition of The Journal Times, it appears that Racine Unified is considering asking for another referendum. Really?

In 2014 they were granted, via referendum $8.5 million a year for 15 years. That's a total of $127.5 Million. As reported on Nov. 4, 2014, in The Journal Times, "Unified administrators and School Board members have said the extra money is needed in order to address $128 million in overdue or looming maintenance on the district’s aging buildings and infrastructure." Maintenance appears to be their reason for wanting another handout.

One of two things is happening. Either they didn't have a clue of what they really needed or cannot control what they are getting. Enough is enough. It's really time to consider getting rid of RUSD. They need to stop looking for handouts from property owners and make prudent use of the funds they are getting. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

Ed Mohrbacher

Racine

