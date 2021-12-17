 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Modrow: Respect the right to choose

  • 0

I am a baby boomer. Hubby and I raised three loving, caring children and have both grandkids and great-grandkids.

I remember when abortion was not legal. I remember classmates that sought back street abortions, panicked and desperate to do anything. It was a horrific time.

The Vietnam War was in full force. There was racial rioting around the country.

Abortion is a very personal decision. It impacts a woman's life forever. When it is performed, it is imperative that it is done legally, performed by a physician, followed by the ability to get counseling.

Many of today's leaders and anti-abortion advocates are too young to remember those times. The country has returned to much of the division of the '60s & early '70s. Where is the respect for each other and the ability to listen to each other?

I believe that abortion is a woman's right to choose. I believe that war is never the answer. I believe that we are all one color...the human color. I believe that "do onto others as you would want others to do onto you" is the way to achieve this acceptance.

People are also reading…

As we experience Christmas this season, take some time to reflect on the gifts in your life. Respect others and their choices. Listen to your heart, not the rhetoric. Pray for peace, acceptance and a healthier future for our country and our world.

Jean Modrow, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson: Trump's big lie

Johnson: Trump's big lie

These are troubled times. Yet the major source of trouble is the Big Lie perpetrated by Donald Trump when he refused to acknowledge that Biden…

Webb: Why the big bump?

Webb: Why the big bump?

I would like Mr. Rooney, public works commissioner, to explain why there is such a large bump in the road when going south on West Boulevard a…

Caskey: A major blow to fairness

Caskey: A major blow to fairness

Fair courts equals fair maps equals fair elections for Wisconsin. The recent news that the Wisconsin Supreme Court determined “least change” w…

Bencriscutto: Who is going to pay?

Bencriscutto: Who is going to pay?

There is a large group of people who want to prevent women from having abortions. They cite the rights of the unborn to life regardless of the…

Piper-Jankovich: A political stunt

Piper-Jankovich: A political stunt

Racine County’s judicial system should be non-partisan. Sheriff Schmaling is demonstrating conservative bias in public messaging. Maybe it’s t…

Rutkowski: Merchants of doubt

Rutkowski: Merchants of doubt

Knowing they couldn’t disprove the overwhelming evidence that smoking was directly linked to lung cancer and cardiovascular disease, tobacco c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News