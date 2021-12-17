Modrow: Respect the right to choose

I am a baby boomer. Hubby and I raised three loving, caring children and have both grandkids and great-grandkids.

I remember when abortion was not legal. I remember classmates that sought back street abortions, panicked and desperate to do anything. It was a horrific time.

The Vietnam War was in full force. There was racial rioting around the country.

Abortion is a very personal decision. It impacts a woman's life forever. When it is performed, it is imperative that it is done legally, performed by a physician, followed by the ability to get counseling.

Many of today's leaders and anti-abortion advocates are too young to remember those times. The country has returned to much of the division of the '60s & early '70s. Where is the respect for each other and the ability to listen to each other?

I believe that abortion is a woman's right to choose. I believe that war is never the answer. I believe that we are all one color...the human color. I believe that "do onto others as you would want others to do onto you" is the way to achieve this acceptance.

As we experience Christmas this season, take some time to reflect on the gifts in your life. Respect others and their choices. Listen to your heart, not the rhetoric. Pray for peace, acceptance and a healthier future for our country and our world.

Jean Modrow, Racine

