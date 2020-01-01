Mitchell: Why more businesses in residential area?
Mitchell: Why more businesses in residential area?

The villages of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia want to rezone 13.5 acres at the northeast corner of Highway 38 and 31. The plan is to put another fast-food restaurant and convenience mart (gas station) on the property.

Do we need another restaurant? No, there are many within two miles of the site. Do we need another convenience mart (gas station)? No, there are three within three and a half miles.

Cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc. entering and leaving shopping the area will make an already dangerous corner worse.

The noise the restaurant would produce as traffic increases at all hours of the day and night is worse than trains. The approval of the businesses will also add more light to a residential area.

What we do need is housing. On Dec. 5 The Journal Times quoted the village, "Mount Pleasant has a need for more housing." This land would be more appropriate for housing as it is in a residential area. 

Mike Mitchell, Racine

