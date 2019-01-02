Try 1 month for 99¢

We would like to thank the Racine Fire Department for the fast response and containment of the fire on Tuesday, Jan. 1 on Grange Avenue that prevented the flames from reaching our house.

And also to the unnamed good Samaritan who stopped and banged on our door to alert us of the fire next door.

Thank you all.

Frank and Sue Mitchell

Racine

