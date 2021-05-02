Mitchell: Smells like a money grab

An 8% tax is collected on all hotel rooms used in Racine County. This money is designed to be used to promote tourism in Racine County. Each municipality signs a contract with Real Racine to do the promotion for the whole county. The municipalities keep an average of 25% of the agreed upon amount and it goes into their general fund. The total amount for the county is more than $1 million.

Mount Pleasant, which contains two-thirds of hotel rooms, has decided to keep two-thirds of all of the funds collected leaving Real Racine and the rest of the county to share the remains. With this money they are going to build a convention center on land across the road from the village campus next to a cemetery. This is going to be a freestanding building without an attached hotel or a nearby hotel which would limit its success. This smells like a money grab.