 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Miller: Vandalism attack on non-profits

  • 0

Vandalism attack on non-profits

On Mother’s Day, May 8, a Wisconsin non-profit was the target of a vandalism and arson attack.

A group has claimed responsibility and threatened more attacks unless the victim and similar organizations are disbanded within 30 days. If this doesn’t meet the definition of domestic terrorism, nothing does.

Why is our governor, attorney-general and other officials not prominently, loudly and publicly decrying this despicable act and vowing to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice? Is there a lack of diligence because the victims’ politics don’t agree with the administrations’?

I, for one, demand that ALL of our laws be vigorously and firmly enforced — even those I might not agree with.

Selective enforcement is tantamount to either anarchy or tyranny. It also emboldens others who have similar violent inclinations on EITHER side of an issue. “Because the sentence against an evil work is not executed quickly, therefore the hearts of the sons of men among them are given fully to do evil.” (Ecclesiastes 8:11)

People are also reading…

I publicly call on our governor and attorney-general to diligently investigate this crime and vigorously prosecute and punish the offenders. Shouldn’t be that hard since those perpetrators themselves have already told us who they are.

Kerry Miller, Racine

0 Comments
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No wonder church has fewer members -- Bill Walters

No wonder church has fewer members -- Bill Walters

A letter to the editor in Monday's State Journal concludes that vileness is the root cause of violence. It argued that something was lacking spiritually in those who commit mass shootings. I contended that removing weapons will not solve the problem. It starts out good, even though removing weapons would help a lot.

Big lie is a threat to our democracy -- Bill Dagnon

Big lie is a threat to our democracy -- Bill Dagnon

As we Americans prepare to celebrate the founding of our nation, remember that the Declaration of Independence states, “That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Trump must be punished for Jan. 6 -- Bob Menamin

Trump must be punished for Jan. 6 -- Bob Menamin

On Jan. 6, 2021, a desperate Donald Trump, who clearly lost the 2020 presidential election, planned and publicly urged a violent mob to upend the election results and keep him in office. His actions were criminal, and he should be prosecuted as soon as possible for inciting the Jan. 6 riot (which he dismissed as a visit).

It's time to ban military weapons -- Karin Frederick

It's time to ban military weapons -- Karin Frederick

It began before my children were of school age with a handgun shooting in Winnetka, Illinois. It continues as my grandchildren attend school: Columbine High School, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Sandy Hook Elementary, Robb Elementary -- there are too many to list.

Parish is actually 'less than' Catholic -- Dennis Collier

Parish is actually 'less than' Catholic -- Dennis Collier

"More Catholic” was the phrase used in the headline in Monday’s Wisconsin State Journal article to describe the changes underway at Saint Maria Goretti Parish and School in Madison. A more accurate phrase might be the one used in the story: a “traditionalist approach.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News