Miller: Vandalism attack on non-profits

Vandalism attack on non-profits

On Mother’s Day, May 8, a Wisconsin non-profit was the target of a vandalism and arson attack.

A group has claimed responsibility and threatened more attacks unless the victim and similar organizations are disbanded within 30 days. If this doesn’t meet the definition of domestic terrorism, nothing does.

Why is our governor, attorney-general and other officials not prominently, loudly and publicly decrying this despicable act and vowing to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice? Is there a lack of diligence because the victims’ politics don’t agree with the administrations’?

I, for one, demand that ALL of our laws be vigorously and firmly enforced — even those I might not agree with.

Selective enforcement is tantamount to either anarchy or tyranny. It also emboldens others who have similar violent inclinations on EITHER side of an issue. “Because the sentence against an evil work is not executed quickly, therefore the hearts of the sons of men among them are given fully to do evil.” (Ecclesiastes 8:11)

I publicly call on our governor and attorney-general to diligently investigate this crime and vigorously prosecute and punish the offenders. Shouldn’t be that hard since those perpetrators themselves have already told us who they are.

Kerry Miller, Racine

