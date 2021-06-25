Miller: Underfunding education

The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee (JFC) recently rejected numerous budget items designed to help the people of Wisconsin.

With $2 billion surplus in state revenues and possibly more, there is no justification for this.

The JFC is refusing billions of federal dollars ear marked for Wisconsin. For example, $1.6 billion federal dollars are available if BadgerCare is expanded and $1.5 billion if public schools are funded at current levels.

By refusing to do either, we run the risk of losing more than $3 billion. These are our tax dollars!

Inadequate funding of public education affects the most vulnerable and disadvantaged families in our communities. Significant numbers of students attending public schools have experienced trauma and need mental health services. Many students have special education needs and many are English language learners. Providing appropriate services for these students is costly.

Governor Evers budget asked for two-thirds funding for public schools and increasing special education aid to 50%.

By not providing adequate funding, school districts may be forced to increase property taxes or continue to shortchange our children and families.