John Bolton, current Homeland Security adviser for Trump, has some reputation for being a “war hawk.” He and other neo-cons maneuvered George W. Bush into our attack on Iraq. Bolton still supports that decision. Current sabre rattling over Iran reeks of the buildup for the Iraq invasion.
It appears, however, that Bolton does not always walk the walk. He supported the Vietnam War, but when it seemed likely that he would be drafted into the war, he enlisted in the Maryland Army National Guard. This was 1970, the second year of Nixon’s presidency. Instead of being drafted and sent to Vietnam, he had active duty for some 18 weeks at Fort Polk, Louisiana.
In his 25th year Yale anniversary book, he wrote that he “had no desire to die in a Southeast Asian rice paddy.” His 1970 decision to enlist in the guard was shaped by his belief that the war in Vietnam would not succeed because of the growing opposition to the war. Perhaps his desire not to die a Southeast Asian rice paddy will temper his hawkish views about Iran. We have no desire for more men and women to die in the sands of the Middle East.
Marge Miller
Racine
