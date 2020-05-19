Miller: Thanks to Meals on Wheels food providers

Thank you to every area restaurant that stepped up to help the Meals on Wheels program during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each of you are providing a nutritional, quality cooked meal that is delivered Monday through Friday to a certain number of citizens over the age of 60.
You are not only providing and delivering meals, you are also doing a daily check-in, making sure they are okay.
Again, thank you to each restaurant that is providing this service.
Hank and Ruth Ann Miller, Racine
