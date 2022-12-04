Miller: Profanity performance at Case

I recently saw a flyer posted at Case High School that gave me concern.

It advertised an upcoming presentation of “Censored on Final Approach” and contained a “Mature Themes and Language” disclaimer.

First, let’s be honest: “Mature Language” just sounds better than “cursing, profanity and vulgarity” — yet we all know that both terms describe precisely the same vocabulary.

On some level, it bothers me that a school that posts a huge “Profanity Free Zone” sign in its hallway would also approve the presentation of a production that, however good its subject matter may be, helps the performers and audience model and accept the very language that they claim to be prohibiting.

I assert that the need to post such a disclaimer should automatically disqualify the production from being included any school-sanctioned activity or presentation.

There are certainly plenty of high-quality scripts available that are not profane, yet also portray valuable and strong messages. There are also ways to adapt existing scripts to powerfully portray an account without such language.

If we want to teach our youths how not to be crude, profane and vulgar, then we need to start by adopting high standards ourselves.

I challenge the district to set those standards and demand that their faculty abide by them. If they’re not practiced and enforced, they’re not standards; they’re empty platitudes. They may hear what we say — but they watch what we do. And guess which one is the stronger teacher.

Kerry Miller, Racine