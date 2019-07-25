"High praise" and "care at VA facilities" normally do not share the same sentence. They certainly did not for me for five years at the Pensacola, Fla. clinic, where it was almost impossible to reach a staff member by phone.
My experience changed dramatically after a May visit to the Union Grove VA clinic. The staff explained the transfer process and a month later called me to make my appointment.
What would have been a two-hour wait in Pensacola was only five minutes at Union Grove. My physician even had the flexibility to arrange lab work immediately following my interview.
I have high praise for the attitude and competency of the staff at the VA in Union Grove!
Bob Miller
Kansasville
