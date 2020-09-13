 Skip to main content
Miller: Post offices in trouble
Miller: Post offices in trouble

Anyone that thinks the post office isn’t in trouble should visit the West Racine post office at 1300 Perry Ave.

On Sept. 2,  I got in line at 9:05 a.m. with one window open and nine customers ahead of me. I walked out, after my transaction, at 9:45 a.m. with eight customers still waiting in line. Totally discussed.

This is not the first time I have experienced the lack of window staff, but it is my last. In the past, I have written letters to the postmaster, Mario Ambrose, and received communication back with the excuse of staffing fluctuations for several months. This was in January, 2020. Appears they are still having the same issue.

Sturtevant post office certainly has West Racine beat with their staff and fine service, permanently my go to post office.

Ruth Ann Miller, Racine

