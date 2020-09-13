Miller: Post offices in trouble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone that thinks the post office isn’t in trouble should visit the West Racine post office at 1300 Perry Ave.

On Sept. 2, I got in line at 9:05 a.m. with one window open and nine customers ahead of me. I walked out, after my transaction, at 9:45 a.m. with eight customers still waiting in line. Totally discussed.

This is not the first time I have experienced the lack of window staff, but it is my last. In the past, I have written letters to the postmaster, Mario Ambrose, and received communication back with the excuse of staffing fluctuations for several months. This was in January, 2020. Appears they are still having the same issue.

Sturtevant post office certainly has West Racine beat with their staff and fine service, permanently my go to post office.

Ruth Ann Miller, Racine

