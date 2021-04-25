Miller: Policing teamwork

Recent discussions about having trained social workers work in tandem with police officers are creative and appropriate. There no doubt are times when a trained social worker can intervene in some conflicts, de-escalate the level of hostility, and avoid arrest and imprisonment.

There is a factor of symbolism involved in the discussion. The uniform of the policeman, with badge and side arm, reeks with authority and power. When a figure with such symbolic power arrives on a scene, that very symbolism can be viewed as a threat and can raise fear, anxiety and hostility. A trained social worker carries no such symbolism and will not raise fear, anxiety and hostility.

Some have suggested that the symbolism of uniform, badge and side arm tends to make the police man or woman to think of their role largely in terms of authority and power. This mindset carries over in the way they carry out their duties. This leads them to think in terms of control, not de-escalation. A well trained police man or woman can learn to overcome this urge to power.