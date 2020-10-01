 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miller: Long guns are intended to intimidate
0 comments

Miller: Long guns are intended to intimidate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The open carry debate is focused on the presence of men armed with assault weapons during protests in Kenosha. Perhaps most citizens can live with the current legal right to carry arms, even though they would prefer that the right be curbed to some degree. The nub of the problem is whether or not it is either helpful or rational for self-appointed militia to bring these weapons directly into emotionally loaded settings. Do they contribute to safety, or do they add to the problem? “I don’t need more guns on the street,” commented Mayor Antaramian.

Guns are highly symbolic. Long guns are intended to intimidate. Carrying a gun gives a sense of power to a 17-year-old male. Some persons feel safer if they possess a gun. Research shows that firing a gun gives a sense of pleasure rooted in this sense of power. This power can be used in helpful ways or can be misused. Brandishing a gun is certainly a means of overpowering if not outright bullying.

Long guns, like an AR-15, have special symbolic power. While handguns are used for personal safety, long guns are basically hunting weapons. They are the primary weapons for hunting game — large and small — and for hunting enemies in battle. The presence of a long gun at a public upheaval symbolizes a hunt of some kind. Just what or who is being hunted? The streets of Kenosha should be neither a war zone nor a jungle.

Marge Miller, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Farley: Steil shows leadership

I was furious when Kenosha was under siege. Thanks to Rep. Bryan Steil’s leadership and calling the president, federal help came to Kenosha. F…

Letters

Grigorian: Something to ponder

In the wake of the shooting in Kenosha, so many thoughts and self- assessments have taken place in our home. I know this isn’t the case in thi…

Letters

Jordan: Supreme suffering

While we debate the composition of our nation’s Supreme Court, there can be no debate about the supreme suffering taking place in our nation’s…

Letters

Knox: Make your vote count

So the big election is coming fast. Wow Nov. 3. Here's why it's drastically important that we get out and vote. Whether it's in person, by mai…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News