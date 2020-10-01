Miller: Long guns are intended to intimidate

The open carry debate is focused on the presence of men armed with assault weapons during protests in Kenosha. Perhaps most citizens can live with the current legal right to carry arms, even though they would prefer that the right be curbed to some degree. The nub of the problem is whether or not it is either helpful or rational for self-appointed militia to bring these weapons directly into emotionally loaded settings. Do they contribute to safety, or do they add to the problem? “I don’t need more guns on the street,” commented Mayor Antaramian.

Guns are highly symbolic. Long guns are intended to intimidate. Carrying a gun gives a sense of power to a 17-year-old male. Some persons feel safer if they possess a gun. Research shows that firing a gun gives a sense of pleasure rooted in this sense of power. This power can be used in helpful ways or can be misused. Brandishing a gun is certainly a means of overpowering if not outright bullying.

Long guns, like an AR-15, have special symbolic power. While handguns are used for personal safety, long guns are basically hunting weapons. They are the primary weapons for hunting game — large and small — and for hunting enemies in battle. The presence of a long gun at a public upheaval symbolizes a hunt of some kind. Just what or who is being hunted? The streets of Kenosha should be neither a war zone nor a jungle.

Marge Miller, Racine

