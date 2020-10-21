 Skip to main content
Miller: Judge makes poor ruling
Miller: Judge makes poor ruling

The article was titled "Man allegedly hit cop car and fled." At 8:20 p.m., an officer was driving on Highway 20 when his squad was struck by another car. The driver of the car then attempted to flee. The driver did this by driving into oncoming traffic. I am assume that this is the opposing traffic on Highway 20. Wow. On 10th Street another squad tried to block the freeing car. This car then hit the police car and a parked car. After this collision the driver, in continuing his flight, hit multiple other cars, a city bus and ignored many stop signs. The car was eventually stopped by the stopped traffic ahead and police.

When the police officer confronted the driver in the car he saw a large bag of marijuana. The officer then removed the driver from the car. A subsequent search of the car revealed several plastic baggies of marijuana.

The judge fined the driver $3,000 cash bond and set him free to appear later.

Now here is where my jaw hurts. This man in his driving showed (in my opinion) a blatant disregard for human life. I would have held each one of his collisions to be assault with a deadly weapon, and come on, no one has that much marijuana in his car for personal use.

Now I know a person is considered innocent until proven guilty but come on, only a $3,000 signature bond? Judge, you should be ashamed of yourself releasing this man on to the rest of the community.

William Miller, Mount Pleasant

