Miller: Isolation works

This is not the first time a highly infectious disease has swept through the world with deadly results. I acquired, and lived through, measles, mumps and whooping cough. Our families and neighbors had personal experience with these diseases. We saw and felt the mourning that came with them, I, myself was hospitalized and came very close to death because of the high fever that comes with measles. Talk to the older folks and ask them if they remember the yellow quarantine signs on the front doors of households with polio and measles.

People to people virulent diseases stop when 70% of the available population has been infected. The closer people live to one another, the higher the infection rate. In Europe's older cities and Chicago and New York these are highly crowded places. But these cities can't hold a candle to the slums of the Third World. Millions of people live on top of one another with no sanitation, polluted water and no access to modern medicine. Before it's over I would not be surprised if 10% to 20 % of the worlds population dies as a result of this virus.

Just as my bones shiver when I hear the words polio, measles, whooping cough and small pox. This world will remember COVID-19. Words from an old guy who has the T-shirt, isolate isolate isolate, remove yourself from the virus's food chain. It is the one thing you can do that works.

William Miller, Mount Pleasant

