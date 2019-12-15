Miller: Blacks and single-parent households

I feel that the biggest onus blacks face is single parent households. Here are some of the numbers: Unwed mothers account for 60% of all black births in Racine, & 66-72% of black children in Racine are raised by a single parent, and 60% of these families live in poverty, compared to 17% of families with 2 parents.

I believe that this object poverty is one of, if not, the main cause of the plight of blacks, parents are to busily trying to support the household to chaperon their kids.

604 black children from Racine are in the Youthful Offender Program, and 35% of all black males in Racine have felony records. These felony records take them out of contention for good paying jobs, making a future life of crime a serious option. 40% of the black males do not graduate from our school system (truancy is the major cause).

Answers:

A full court press on family planning. This needs to include all options, counseling, birth control, early term abortion, and no fault child (any age) surrendering.