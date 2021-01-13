Miller: America's new start

The Congress and the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden's presidential win — the Democrats take control of the Senate and Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader, is out.

America gets a new start today with a sane leadership. I have learned my lesson well, I will never as long as I live, vote for a Republican again. Turncoats every last one of them. Are you listening, Ron Jokeson?

As to other legislators' comments about restricting access to the Capitol building, this building is not a castle. The king does not live there and there is no moat surrounding it.

Wisconsin's Capitol is a public building, open to any law-abiding Wisconsin resident (during normal business hours). The legislating body of many states have also tried many times to limit access to their buildings, too. To my knowledge these efforts all failed in the courts because of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

William Miller, Mount Pleasant

