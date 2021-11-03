Milkie: Sports Hall of Fame thanks
On Oct. 12, Rep. Robin Vos made this statement, “Attorney General Kaul has sided with the out-of-state billionaires meddling in our elections …
The headline should have read, “Biden saved the city from its own ineffective leadership.” Our leaders have confused good intentions with grea…
Robin "come-on-down" Vos. The word for you is not charlatan or chutzpa. It's larceny.
Can you believe that Cory Mason is actually going to put up one of his signature housing developments at Lakeview Park? Believe it. Soil testi…
I write to oppose the recently announced proposal to alter Downtown Racine street configurations.
I'd like to commend the Racine Police Department's finest for their interaction with our kids, ages 2 through 4, recently.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs psychiatric help. Don't you think?
The 19th Century British historian Lord Acton must have known that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was coming. His ”power tends to corrup…
Here we go again, two-way streets replacing perfectly good one-way streets.
Wisconsin is number one in: Most NFL titles, most people who binge drink, number of milk goats, cranberry production, cheese production and mi…