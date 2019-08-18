Congratulations to our County Executive, Jonathan Delagrave, for his proactive decision on the artificial turf contract with the Green Bay Packers for the Pritchard Park project. Their donations to communities around the state have been available for many years.
This information was on hand delivered to the city a number of years ago for Horlick Field, evidently it was put in their "file 13."
The savings and benefits are too numerous to mention, but thanks to your progressive thinking, many people will benefit over time (i.e. financial savings plus the enjoyment young people will have playing on the field).
You can be my quarterback anytime!
Bob Milkie, Racine
