Milholland: Well done, Sen. Wanggaard

These days not enough credit is given to elected officials when they do the right thing. That’s why I want to applaud Senator Van Wanggaard for authoring SB 386 – which would protect workers and property on energy, water and chemical infrastructure projects.

Sadly, we’ve seen the stories where vandals set fire to equipment, threaten workers and even try to damage fully operating energy infrastructure. SB 386 would make it a felony for bad actors to intentionally trespass or damage property on these types of infrastructure projects. This bipartisan bill has the support of business, agricultural and labor groups because, regardless of your personal view of the projects and infrastructure themselves, everyone should be able to agree that damaging property and intimidating workers is a step too far.