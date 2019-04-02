Try 3 months for $3

In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan led efforts on an international agreement known as the Montreal Protocol, which reduced the use of ozone depleting products like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). Now, 30 years later, we have a chance to update that agreement, and at the same time, create an estimated 117,000 new American jobs.

The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol would move the global marketplace toward using American-made heating, ventilation, air-condition and refrigeration (HVACR) products, which have the added bonus of being more environmentally friendly. The Kigali Amendment is supported by conservative groups like FreedomWorks and American for Tax Reform and conservative senators like Marco Rubio and Tim Scott. It’s supported by the U.S. Chamber and the National Associations of Manufacturers. It is also support by local companies like Modine.

Unfortunately, unless the U.S. ratifies the Kigali Amendment, we won’t see the economic benefit. That’s why President Donald Trump needs to work with the U.S. Senate to ratify the Kigali Amendment and keep the economy moving in the right direction.

Nancy Milholland

Mount Pleasant

