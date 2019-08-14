{{featured_button_text}}

It’s happened to a lot of us. You go to an urgent care or emergency room thinking your insurance is going to cover your care, later to find out a portion of the bill is “out-of-network.”

The insurance company denies all or a portion of your claim because of course you’re expected to network shop on your way to the ER. The problem is real, and is referred to as "surprise billing," and Congress is right to consider ways of fixing it. Unfortunately, one of the ways being considered is going to make the problem worse.

The “fix” — which will make things worse — is a rate-setting plan that would force doctors to take certain rates and let insurance companies off the hook. Sounds great if you’re the insurance company, but where’s the incentive for insurance companies to negotiate with doctors or expand networks if the government is just going to force doctors to take certain payments? There isn’t any. That’s why a price setting scheme like this will lead to smaller networks, less doctors and even less options for patients.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Surprise billing is a problem and Congress is right to fix it. But making the problem worse doesn’t do any of us any good.

Nancy Milholland

Mount Pleasant

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments