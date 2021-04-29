 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milholland: Support independent pharmacists
0 comments

Milholland: Support independent pharmacists

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of the importance of independent, community pharmacies and their pharmacists. These small businesses have provided an incredibly trustworthy source of medical information, testing and care that has been key to fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Now, some locations are administering vaccines to our communities.

As we emerge from the pandemic and look for ways to improve patient care, we must be sure to support independent pharmacies at every turn. It is critical to each of our community’s wellbeing.

It is disappointing to see groups like pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) target independent pharmacists to boost their own profits over the years. PBMs were initially created to lower costs and lessen burdens on the prescription medication market. However, they have done the opposite. And, ultimately, they are harming patients and smaller pharmacies.

A simple way to support vulnerable communities and their trusted independent pharmacists is by supporting pharmacy services administrative organizations (PSAOs). PSAOs represent pharmacies during contract negotiations with PBMs and take on administrative tasks. They help pharmacists to focus only on patient care.

Whatever the method, we must support our independent pharmacists and their administrative partners to protect our health, both public and personal, and combat the next pandemic.

Nancy Milholland, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Kinch: Time to act is now

Governor Evers' proposed budget reflects the urgent need to address the destructive effects of climate change. We need to eliminate fossil fue…

Letters

Miller: Policing teamwork

Recent discussions about having trained social workers work in tandem with police officers are creative and appropriate. There no doubt are ti…

Letters

DeMatthew: Seek the right answer

Most people have an opinion on gerrymandering and voting and believe something should or shouldn’t be done about them. Let me offer my thoughts.

Letters

Beranis: Addressing racism

I’m trying to decide where I fit in the wonderful world of today’s politics. I’m caucasian so I’m automatically a white supremacist, unless I’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News