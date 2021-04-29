Milholland: Support independent pharmacists

The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of the importance of independent, community pharmacies and their pharmacists. These small businesses have provided an incredibly trustworthy source of medical information, testing and care that has been key to fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Now, some locations are administering vaccines to our communities.

As we emerge from the pandemic and look for ways to improve patient care, we must be sure to support independent pharmacies at every turn. It is critical to each of our community’s wellbeing.

It is disappointing to see groups like pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) target independent pharmacists to boost their own profits over the years. PBMs were initially created to lower costs and lessen burdens on the prescription medication market. However, they have done the opposite. And, ultimately, they are harming patients and smaller pharmacies.

A simple way to support vulnerable communities and their trusted independent pharmacists is by supporting pharmacy services administrative organizations (PSAOs). PSAOs represent pharmacies during contract negotiations with PBMs and take on administrative tasks. They help pharmacists to focus only on patient care.